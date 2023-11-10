Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Edinburgh vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies featuring John Muldoon)

After defeating the Ospreys, Glasgow and Ulster in Galway to top the table after Round 3, Connacht now face their first away game of the season this Saturday (11th November).

After their assignment in Edinburgh, Connacht then head out to South Africa to take on the Hollywoodbets Sharks and the Vodacom Bulls. It’s a run that will test their credentials to stay at the business end of the table.

The hosts welcome back Fijian World Cup No 8 Viliame Mata from injury, with Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman making his 100th appearance, while Connacht show eight changes.

For full details and a preview featuring Connacht forwards coach John Muldoon and Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

To see the full starting team, and interviews with Niall Murray, Sean O’Brien and Cullie Tucker, click HERE.

Kick-off at the Hive Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

