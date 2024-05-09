Galway Bay FM

Liam Nolan from Galway leads Irish Amateur Championship in Rosses Point

Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan is top of the leaderboard at 5 under par after a superb round of 66 in County Sligo Golf Club in Rosses Point on Day 1 of the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Golf Championship. Liam’s round included 6 birdies in his first 12 holes, and despite dropping shots on the 14th and 17th, a birdie three on the last ended a very successful day on a high. After his round Liam spoke to Gerard Mulreaney…

 

 

