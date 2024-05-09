9 May 2024
~3 minutes read
€1.6 million sports equipment grants allocated to Galway
Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have announced over €26 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (‘SCEP’). The allocations announced today under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme are in response to equipment-only applications which sporting organisations submitted. Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland. Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later. In total, Galway groups received over €1.6 million:
St. Joseph’s Scout Group Enjoying the Great Outdoors Multi-sport €4,359.
Galway Sea Scouts Boats – Youth Sailing Mentoring & Inclusion Multi-sport €47,690
Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA Provision of Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €20,000
Athenry Swans Hockey Club Hockey Equipment Hockey €31,760
Ballinakill Sportsfield Robot Mower €15,335
Ballinfoyle Castlegar Mat Bowls Club €18,059
Bluefin Swimming Club equipment application €24,709
Bullaun Sportsfield Robot Lawnmower on Grass Pitch Multi-sport €35,800
Caltra GAA Club Gym Equipment and Pitch Maintenance €50,000
CLG na Piarsaigh Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €31,663
Club Dornálaíochta & Aclaíochta Chonamara Teoranta Gym Equipment Multi-sport €7,810.
Coiste Páirc an Chathánaigh Robot Lawnmower Gaelic Games €35,000
Comharchumann Mhic Dara Teo Ionad Giomnáisiam Ceathrú Rua Community Games €70,000
Connemara Golf Club Machinery Replacement Project €40,000
Corofin United Equipment Application €52,140
Húicéirí na Gaillimhe Safety Boat, Engine & Trailer Sailing €106,679
Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gaeilge Rowing Boats €53,377
Dunmore Demesne Golf Club Purchase of Tractor €40,000
Dunmore Rugby Club – 2023 Pitch Facilities €37,975
Dunmore Town AFC general sports equipment €24,604
Community Sailing Programme for Chonamara Lair Sailing €31,286
Galloglaigh CLUB REGENERATION Multi-sport €9,417
Galway Archers Equipment Grant €1,178
Galway Bay Cycling Club Equipment €37,566
Galway Bay Rugby Club Sports Equipment €30,147
GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2023 Maintenance Equipment – Teleporter Multi-sport €40,000
Galway County Pickleball Club Equipment Badminton €5,227
Galway Hooker Sailing Club Refit of existing safety boat & buy new trailer €30,000.
Galway Sub Aqua Club Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat Diving/Snorkelling €69,226
Galway Triathlon Club Improvement Project €6,273
Gort Community Council Limited New Gym Equipment Multi-sport €44,706
Greenfields Hockey Club Dugouts, Pitch Equipment, GK & Player Protection €31,745
Gurthreeva Golf Course Ltd 2023 – €40,000
Kilkerrin United Purchase of Robotic Lawnmower €30,670
Loughrea Athletic Club Purchase of Athletic Equipment & Storage €15,695
Loughrea Boxing Club Purchase of gym equipment €7,735
Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club storage containers & equipment €31,719
Monivea Boxing Club to purchase a training boxing ring €11,780.
Mountbellew Golf Club Purchase of New Fairways Mower and Greens Mower €40,000
Muintir na Tíre, Mháigh Cuilinn Robot Mower for Pitch Maintenance €30,000
NUIG Veterans Full Shilling Hockey Club Multi-sport €5,981
Olympic Boxing Club Purchase and upgrading of club sports equipment €24,678.
Oughterard Amateur Boxing Club To encourage participation in boxing €7,500.
Predator Triathlon Club Open water safety and safeguarding equipment €1,818
Renmore AFC Equipment Sports Grant Proposal €32,347
Renmore Gymnastics Limited Move – Grow – Thrive €33,934
Sarsfields GAA Club Essential Maintenance Equipment €40,000
Seamount College Non-Personal Sports Equipment Multi-sport €16,444
Suck Valley Athletics Club Training Needs €18,532
Tri Lakes Triathlon Club €7,816
Tribesmen Rowing Club Boat Racking and Equipment €15,225
Tuam Cycling Club Portable Storage Trailer Cycling €6,000
TURLOUGHMORE CAMOGIE CLUB Sports Equipment €49,979
Leisureland Fitness Centre Equipment Multi-sport €70,000
Galway Volleyball Association Youth Development Project €615
Galway Volleyball Association Dynamite VC Youth Development Project €488
Galway Total €1,622,687