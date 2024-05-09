€1.6 million sports equipment grants allocated to Galway

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have announced over €26 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (‘SCEP’). The allocations announced today under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme are in response to equipment-only applications which sporting organisations submitted. Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland. Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later. In total, Galway groups received over €1.6 million:

St. Joseph’s Scout Group Enjoying the Great Outdoors Multi-sport €4,359.

Galway Sea Scouts Boats – Youth Sailing Mentoring & Inclusion Multi-sport €47,690

Ahascragh Fohenagh GAA Provision of Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €20,000

Athenry Swans Hockey Club Hockey Equipment Hockey €31,760

Ballinakill Sportsfield Robot Mower €15,335

Ballinfoyle Castlegar Mat Bowls Club €18,059

Bluefin Swimming Club equipment application €24,709

Bullaun Sportsfield Robot Lawnmower on Grass Pitch Multi-sport €35,800

Caltra GAA Club Gym Equipment and Pitch Maintenance €50,000

CLG na Piarsaigh Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €31,663

Club Dornálaíochta & Aclaíochta Chonamara Teoranta Gym Equipment Multi-sport €7,810.

Coiste Páirc an Chathánaigh Robot Lawnmower Gaelic Games €35,000

Comharchumann Mhic Dara Teo Ionad Giomnáisiam Ceathrú Rua Community Games €70,000

Connemara Golf Club Machinery Replacement Project €40,000

Corofin United Equipment Application €52,140

Húicéirí na Gaillimhe Safety Boat, Engine & Trailer Sailing €106,679

Cumann Rámhaíochta na Gaeilge Rowing Boats €53,377

Dunmore Demesne Golf Club Purchase of Tractor €40,000

Dunmore Rugby Club – 2023 Pitch Facilities €37,975

Dunmore Town AFC general sports equipment €24,604

Community Sailing Programme for Chonamara Lair Sailing €31,286

Galloglaigh CLUB REGENERATION Multi-sport €9,417

Galway Archers Equipment Grant €1,178

Galway Bay Cycling Club Equipment €37,566

Galway Bay Rugby Club Sports Equipment €30,147

GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2023 Maintenance Equipment – Teleporter Multi-sport €40,000

Galway County Pickleball Club Equipment Badminton €5,227

Galway Hooker Sailing Club Refit of existing safety boat & buy new trailer €30,000.

Galway Sub Aqua Club Replacement Rigid Inflatable Boat Diving/Snorkelling €69,226

Galway Triathlon Club Improvement Project €6,273

Gort Community Council Limited New Gym Equipment Multi-sport €44,706

Greenfields Hockey Club Dugouts, Pitch Equipment, GK & Player Protection €31,745

Gurthreeva Golf Course Ltd 2023 – €40,000

Kilkerrin United Purchase of Robotic Lawnmower €30,670

Loughrea Athletic Club Purchase of Athletic Equipment & Storage €15,695

Loughrea Boxing Club Purchase of gym equipment €7,735

Meelick Eyrecourt Kayak Club storage containers & equipment €31,719

Monivea Boxing Club to purchase a training boxing ring €11,780.

Mountbellew Golf Club Purchase of New Fairways Mower and Greens Mower €40,000

Muintir na Tíre, Mháigh Cuilinn Robot Mower for Pitch Maintenance €30,000

NUIG Veterans Full Shilling Hockey Club Multi-sport €5,981

Olympic Boxing Club Purchase and upgrading of club sports equipment €24,678.

Oughterard Amateur Boxing Club To encourage participation in boxing €7,500.

Predator Triathlon Club Open water safety and safeguarding equipment €1,818

Renmore AFC Equipment Sports Grant Proposal €32,347

Renmore Gymnastics Limited Move – Grow – Thrive €33,934

Sarsfields GAA Club Essential Maintenance Equipment €40,000

Seamount College Non-Personal Sports Equipment Multi-sport €16,444

Suck Valley Athletics Club Training Needs €18,532

Tri Lakes Triathlon Club €7,816

Tribesmen Rowing Club Boat Racking and Equipment €15,225

Tuam Cycling Club Portable Storage Trailer Cycling €6,000

TURLOUGHMORE CAMOGIE CLUB Sports Equipment €49,979

Leisureland Fitness Centre Equipment Multi-sport €70,000

Galway Volleyball Association Youth Development Project €615

Galway Volleyball Association Dynamite VC Youth Development Project €488

Galway Total €1,622,687