8 May 2024

Galway Volleyball Club Thunder Wins National Development League

Galway VC Thunder raised the cup as 2023/24 Women’s National Development League Champions, after a thrilling 5-set final against Impact Macroom Volleyball Club.

The team achieved a spot in Volleyball Ireland’s finals weekend winning 3 sets to nil against Midlands Volleyball Club and Phoenix Volleyball Club.

In the match against Phoenix, GVC Thunder played at their best against a more experienced and powerful team, the Loughrea girls gave everything, defending and hitting every ball coming to them, and putting up the best match they played this season.

Unfortunately for the GVC Vixens, they played two amazing semifinal matches eventually losing 3-1 and 3-2 against Impact Macroom Volleyball Club and Naas Cobras Volleyball Club.

The GVC girls travelled to the Sport Ireland campus last Sunday to play their National final against Impact Macroom VC. In the spectacular setting of the National Indoor Arena.

After a start with the foot on the break, GVC turned the match from a 2-sets advantage for the opponents, to a heart-pounding fifth-set head-to-head fight.

The Loughrea girls displayed amazing skills and fighting spirit, eventually closing the match in their favour.

MVP of the match was Aoibhin McDonnell, outside hitter of GVC Thunder, who scored a total of 26 points.

Final result: Galway VC Thunder 3 – Impact Macroom VC 2 (23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-13)

It was a very successful league for these young girls, all aged 15-17 years old. Up to the final, they had a clean streak of 8 matches won 3 sets to nil between the first round and the semifinals.

Congratulations to all involved in the Galway VC Thunder team: Maiya Jordan (C), Catherine Limsipson, Jessica Hackett, Olivia Sellars, Catherine Lyons, Ella Naughton, Heidi Hesnan, Emer Browne, Sandra Varghese, Aoibhin McDonnell. Head Coach: Amanda Burgio

