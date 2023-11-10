Galway Bay FM

10 November 2023

Eight Changes for Connacht Ahead of United Rugby Championship Trip to Edinburgh

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made eight changes from the team that beat Ulster for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 11th November) United Rugby Championship trip to Edinburgh.

Tadgh McElroy and Sean O’Brien are handed their first starts, while Tom Daly and John Porch make their first appearances this season.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

John Porch, Byron Ralston, Tom Daly and Andrew Smith are the three-quarters;

Out-half Jack Carty partners scrum half Caolin Blade;

Peter Dooley, Tadgh McElroy and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Brothers Niall and Darragh Murray are behind them;

While the back row includes Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Sean O’Brien.

Leading up to the game, Connacht players Niall Murray and Sean O’Brien have been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.


William also spoke to Connacht scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker.


Scotland international Pierre Schoeman will become Edinburgh Rugby’s 39th centurion.

Kick-off at the Hive Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

