Connacht Rugby announce two new signings from Leinster

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signings of Ben Murphy and Temi Lasisi from Leinster Rugby ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Scrum-half Murphy has amassed experience at both Leinster and Munster, as well as the Ireland U20 setup. He’s made 14 appearances for Leinster, including 8 this season and 3 in the Investec Champions Cup. He also had a period at Munster earlier in his career as injury cover. In 2020 he played in all three of Ireland’s fixtures in the U20 Six Nations before the competition was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Prop Lasisi joins from the Leinster Academy where he made two appearances with the senior Leinster team. A former Ireland U20 international, Lasisi made three appearances in the 2021 U20 Six Nations. The Enniscorthy native can play at either loosehead or tighthead prop, making him a valuable addition to Pete Wilkins’ squad next season.

Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins says: “In Ben and Temi we have signed two highly promising players in key positions. Ben has already gathered important minutes for Leinster at URC and Champions Cup level, and he will provide both competition and depth in our scrum-half position. We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the club and I know his new teammates and our supporters will enjoy getting to know him next season. Temi arrives with enormous potential having come through the Leinster and Irish rugby pathways as a destructive loosehead, but now with the ability to also play tighthead. His versatility will perfectly complement the six other props we have contracted for next season, and I am really excited by the opportunity to work with him and support his development over the coming seasons.”

In other news, former All-Ireland Minor football championship winner Tomas Farthing has joined the Connacht Academy along with his Corinthians teammate Max Flynn.