University of Galway Mystics players excel as Ireland U20 Women qualify for European Quarter-Final

The Irish U20 Women which features four from the University of Galway Mystics, have qualified for the European Championship Quarter-Final on Friday next. Hazel Finn, Kara McCleane and Emma Glavin scored 38 of Ireland’s points in a hard-fought 67-64 win over the tournament hosts Romania on Sunday. The squad also features Emma’s sister Ellie who played but didn’t score.

Ireland won their opening game against Greece, 80-74, last Friday and their final Group B game is against Georgia on Wednesday at 11am. Victory over the Georgians will secure the top spot in Group B, before Ireland’s quarter-final this Friday, where they will face opponents from Group A.

U20 women’s assistant head coach, Niamh Dwyer, said: “What a gutsy performance from the girls. When we needed to dig deep and do the hard work and the dirty work, we showed we can compete with anyone in this (tournament) and to get to a quarter-final with a victory like that is going to stand to us.”

Quarter scores:

Q1: 20-12, Q2: 41-33, Q3: 55-47, Q4: 67-64

Ireland: Katie Flanagan (DNP), Emma Glavin (6), Sinead Keane (0), Sarah Hickey (5), Ellie Glavin (0), Hazel Finn (18), Maria Kealy (8), Kara McCleane (14), Emily Smyth (0), Ella O’Donnell (2), Micalah Fubara (0), Lucy Coogan (14).

FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship

Group B results:

July 28th

Ireland 80-74

July 30th

Ireland 67-64 Romania

FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship

Group B fixture:

August 2nd

Ireland v Georgia, 11am

FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship

Quarter-final fixture:

August 4th

Ireland v opponents TBC, time tbc