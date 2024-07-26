Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

~1 minutes read

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Padraic Joyce

Share story:
All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Padraic Joyce

We are now just three days away from Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh in Croke Park.

Today, we bring you the last of our interviews from the Galway camp ahead of the big day.

The Galway manager Padraic Joyce knows only too well what it’s like to win an All-Ireland as a player having done so in 1998 and 2001.

He also knows the pain of defeat after Galway’s loss to Kerry two years ago.

Padraic has been speaking to Jonathan Higgins.

Share story:

All-Ireland SFC Final 'Warm-Up Show' on Sunday

Supporters at Croke Park this Sunday will once again be treated to a specially commissioned show which will be streamed globally via GAA.ie/thewarmup on F...

Leading fancies heading for feature races at next week's Galway Festival

The leading fancies for next Wednesday evening’s Tote Galway Plate and Thursday afternoon’s Guinness Galway Hurdle have all stood their ground at toda...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – John Concannon

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park. All this week...

O’Neills become new title sponsors of LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce sportswear giants O’Neills as new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Club 7s competiti...