All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Padraic Joyce

Share story:

We are now just three days away from Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh in Croke Park.

Today, we bring you the last of our interviews from the Galway camp ahead of the big day.

The Galway manager Padraic Joyce knows only too well what it’s like to win an All-Ireland as a player having done so in 1998 and 2001.

He also knows the pain of defeat after Galway’s loss to Kerry two years ago.

Padraic has been speaking to Jonathan Higgins.