Young Stars Emerge in Lahinch

By DARAGH SMALL

Galway Bay golfer Rory Gallagher is one of two 16-year-olds remaining in the field as the Pierse Motors Volkswagen South of Ireland enters the crunch stages of match play over the weekend at Lahinch.

Gallagher and Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast) both produced heroics on Friday, to advance through the Last 32 and then Last 16 and give themselves every opportunity of reaching a quarter-final later tomorrow.

There are still some experienced campaigners left in the field, however, with reigning champion Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) and 2012 winner Pat Murray (Tramore) looking to extend their challenges.

Lahinch will have plenty of home interest in the Last 16 too with Stephen Loftus and overseas member Patrick Adler (North Shore, USA) still involved too.

It makes for an intriguing Saturday along the Clare coast but Gallagher will have nothing to fear when he takes on Darragh Flynn (Carton House) on the links.

The young Galwegian beat Ross McKeever (Castle) 1up in the opening round of match play before a 3&2 win over Evan Farrell (County Louth).

It will be a major sporting weekend out West and Gallagher is hoping to have a busy couple of days ahead.

“I’d hope to be watching the Galway match but if this is an excuse I’ll take it,” said Gallagher.

“I’m really happy. The game was good in the afternoon, especially. Held a couple of nice putts and hit a lot better than I did in the morning.

“Ever since the start of June I have been on decent form. But still looking for the win, so hopefully.

“It’s more just experience, putting myself out there. Haven’t really done much different.”

His underage counterpart, Eager, was similarly impressive with victories over Conor Dean (Blainroe) and Allan Kiernan (Forrest Little), and he will play Brian Doran (Millicent) tomorrow.

Meanwhile, James Walsh (Douglas) was first through to the Last 16 following top qualifier, Ryan Griffin’s (Ballybofey & Stranorlar) withdrawal. Walsh will be first up tomorrow morning when he takes on local golfer Loftus.

Murray was next to seal his place in the Last 16 after a brilliant 2&1 win against Patrick Keeling (Roganstown). And the 53-year-old former winner was full of confidence leaving the course.

“When the wind blows, it’s not a power game around here anymore. The rough is fairly juicy in patches so you have got to hit and play in the right spots,” said Murray.

“If I keep playing the way I am playing. The body is good, I have had no injuries, no knocks even after two rounds. I know a day like today can mentally take it out of you a little bit.

“It’s probably a bit of an advantage to be in earlier. It’s not an advantage when you are getting up in the morning and the alarm clock is going off at 5.45am.

“But this time of the day when you are done and dusted it is a huge advantage to be in, have a shower and put the legs up for a while.”

Murray will face another rising talent, in County Sligo’s Aodhagán Brady. Paul O’Hanlon (Carton House) will play Shane McDermott (Slieve Russell), and Adler will face Thomas Higgins (Roscommon).

The holder, Campbell, will play his Last 16 tie against Seán McLoughlin (County Sligo) and the remaining match will see Aaron Naughton (Hermitage) tee it up against Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle).