Galway Bay FM

26 July 2024

~2 minutes read

All-Ireland Senior Football Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview

Share story:
All-Ireland Senior Football Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview

Galway Bay FM continued the countdown to Galway’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Armagh with a special ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (26th July 2024).

Our sports team travelled to eight different venues around the county to sample the atmosphere and build up ahead of the big match.

We started off in Blackrock College, Salthill with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Next stop was Lydon’s, Knockdoe with Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

==

Before the news, we headed to Glynn’s, Dunmore to join Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner.

==

After the 8pm news, we joined Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins in the Palm Tree, Ballyglunin.

==

Our next destination was Regan’s, Moycullen where we joined up with John Mulligan again.

==

And then, Jonathan Higgins jetted over to Donoghue’s, Abbeyknockmoy for the Galway GAA All-Ireland ticket raffle.

==

After the 9pm news, Ollie Turner was back on duty as he joined everyone at the Cortoon Inn.

==

And our last Friday night trip was Eddie Ned’s, Monivea with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

==

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 3.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – Padraic Joyce

We are now just three days away from Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh in Croke Park. Today, we bring you the las...

All-Ireland SFC Final 'Warm-Up Show' on Sunday

Supporters at Croke Park this Sunday will once again be treated to a specially commissioned show which will be streamed globally via GAA.ie/thewarmup on F...

Leading fancies heading for feature races at next week's Galway Festival

The leading fancies for next Wednesday evening’s Tote Galway Plate and Thursday afternoon’s Guinness Galway Hurdle have all stood their ground at toda...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview – The View From The Galway Camp – John Concannon

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park. All this week...