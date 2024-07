Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Cricket Day 2 Test Wrap from Stormont)

Ireland ended the second day of their one-off test with Zimbabwe with a 28-run lead (Friday, 28th July 2024).

Opener Peter Moor top-scored in the hosts’ first innings, as they were bowled out for 250.

Zimbabwe ended the day on 12 for no loss.

With a full wrap, here’s Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.