Star-studded teams announced for Hurling for Cancer Research 2023

Jim Bolger and Davy Russell have announced their star-studded teams for Hurling for Cancer Research which takes place in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow on Monday August 21. Throw-in is at 6pm.

A galaxy of sports stars including some of Ireland’s top hurlers and jockeys have been confirmed for the must-see battle between the two teams with Wexford and Kilkenny legends Liam Griffin and Brian Cody acting as Bainisteoirs.

A who’s who of GAA, racing, sports and TV stars such as David and Paudie Clifford, Rachael Blackmore, Ursula Jacob, Paul McGrath, Miriam O’Callaghan, Michael Duignan, Kevin Manning, Willie McCreery, Barry Geraghty, Marty Morrissey and Joanne O’Riordan are among those set to lend a hand as selectors, commentators, side-line officials, umpires and maor uisce.

Jim Bolger’s Stars

Davy Russell’s Best Bainisteoir: Liam Griffin





TJ Reid – Captain

Eoin Murphy

Richie Reid

Dan Morrissey

Jackie Tyrrell

Shane Reck

Kyle Hayes

Damien Reck

Cian Lynch

Conor Fogarty

Adrian Mullen

Tom Morrissey

Noel McGrath

Dessie Hutchinson

Eoin Cody



SUBS BENCH

Richie Hogan

James Dowling

Michael Fennelly

Larry O’Gorman

Eoin O’Hehir

Damien Fitzhenry

Brian Carroll

Martin Storey

JJ Delaney

Ollie Canning

Pádraig Walsh

Katie Nolan



SELECTORS

Jim Bolger

Dave Bernie

Jimmy Barry Murphy

Ursula Jacob Bainisteoir: Brian Cody





Willie Dunphy – Captain

Brendan Cummins

Davy Fitzgerald (Clare hurler)

Peter Duggan

Tony Kelly

Jamie Codd

Conor Whelan

Patrick Horgan

Mikey Fogarty

Cian Boland

Lee Chin

Con O’Callaghan

Michael Fitzsimons

James Doyle

Stephen Hunt



SUBS BENCH

Mark Enright

Aileen Cummins

John Mullane

Sean Carroll

Sean Flanagan

Johnny Fogarty

Chris Nolan

Paul Scott

John Cullen

Marty Kavanagh

Ian McCarthy

Richie Condon



SELECTORS

Dave Russell

Shane Foley

Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett

Barry Geraghty

Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Hurling for Cancer Research taking place after the hurling championship has definitely worked in our favour in terms of the talented hurlers taking part including some of this year’s All-Ireland winners from Limerick and gallant runners-up from Kilkenny. I can’t wait for throw-in at 6pm on Monday August 21. It’s going to be a fiercely competitive game.”

Aintree Grand National winning jockey, Davy Russell, said: “We’ve had a great summer of hurling but it’s now time to concentrate on the biggest game of the year – Hurling for Cancer Research. We have an unbelievable line-up of players not to mention our celebrity umpires, commentators, and sideline officials. It is a brilliant evening out for all the family for a very worthy cause, so I hope to see a huge crowd in Netwatch Cullen Park on Monday August 21.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, said: “We say it year in, year out, but the talent that has been assembled for this year’s Hurling for Cancer Research match is amazing—the best year yet. Everywhere you look there are All-Ireland winners in both hurling and football as well as a host of celebrities who will be shouting encouragement and support from the sidelines. It promises to be a fantastic evening and I’m sure GAA fans and the horseracing family across Ireland are as excited as we are.

“Since the first Hurling for Cancer Research match way back in 2011, over €1.3 million has generously been raised going directly towards our vital cancer research work. We are enormously grateful for this ongoing support and look forward to seeing a great crowd at Netwatch Cullen Park next Monday evening.”

Gates open at 4:30pm with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6pm.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.HurlingForCancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.

There is ample FREE car parking at Netwatch Cullen Park.