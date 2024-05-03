Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Senior Football Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview from Garrafrauns Community Centre)

The build-up continues to the Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and Mayo on Sunday (5th May 2024).

It’s the 12th consecutive year that the two rivals have clashed in the championship and while being doubted by many pundits as All-Ireland contenders, there is little doubt both will be determined to lay down a mark this weekend.

As we start the build up to the big match, Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner headed to Garrafrauns Community Centre to look ahead to the game from legends both side of the county border.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.