Galway vs Wexford (Leinster Hurling Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview and Team News with Niall Canavan)

After their 2-23 to 0-29 draw with Kilkenny six days earlier, Galway’s senior hurlers make the trip to Wexford on Saturday (4th May 2024) looking for the points that should put one foot into the Leinster senior hurling final.

Henry Shefflin’s team have three points from their opening two games, while Wexford only have one. Conceding a late draw to Dublin and then going down to Antrim last week after being seven points up.

That being said, the Slaneysiders overcame Kilkenny last year, a week after suffering a shock defeat to Westmeath and are always a dangerous prospect at home. Galway were held to a 1-19 apiece draw when they met in Wexford in 2022.

There are 3 changes to the Galway senior hurling team. Sean Linnane, David Burke and the injured Darren Morrissey make way for Jack Grealish, Gearoid McInerney and Evan Niland.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to look at the selection and the chances of both the Galway seniors and minors enjoying success in the double header.

Throw-in for the senior game at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM. The game will be preceded by the minor match at 1.30pm, also LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.