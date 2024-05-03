Connacht Senior Football Final Preview with Matt Duggan and Keith Higgins

The build-up has begun towards the Connacht Senior Football Final on Sunday (5th May 2024) between Galway and Mayo.

Galway are chasing a 50th Connacht title, a first three-in-a-row in 40 years, and a first provincial final over the Green and Red since 2008.

Even though they have lost some key games to their rivals, Mayo did eliminate Galway from the All-Ireland championship through a qualifier in 2019 and the 2023 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

During the week, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly caught up with Mayo’s four-time All-Star and eight-time Connacht winner Keith Higgins.

Darren also got the thoughts of former Galway junior and masters manager Matt Duggan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

