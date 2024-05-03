Galway Bay FM

3 May 2024

Connacht Senior Football Final Preview with Matt Duggan and Keith Higgins

The build-up has begun towards the Connacht Senior Football Final on Sunday (5th May 2024) between Galway and Mayo.

Galway are chasing a 50th Connacht title, a first three-in-a-row in 40 years, and a first provincial final over the Green and Red since 2008.

Even though they have lost some key games to their rivals, Mayo did eliminate Galway from the All-Ireland championship through a qualifier in 2019 and the 2023 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

During the week, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly caught up with Mayo’s four-time All-Star and eight-time Connacht winner Keith Higgins.

Darren also got the thoughts of former Galway junior and masters manager Matt Duggan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

