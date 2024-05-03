Galway United 0-0 Derry City (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United have gone five games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 0-0 draw with Derry City in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (3rd May).

Scoring chances were at a premium as United drop back to sixth. They still though have 17 points from 13 games and are six ahead of the relegation play-offs.

It’s the first of two games over the Bank Holiday weekend for the Tribesmen.

After the match, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Bohemians on Monday (6th May). Kick-off at Dalymount Park is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM.