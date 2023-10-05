MATCH PREVIEW: Galway United vs Bohemians (Sports Direct FAI Cup Semi-Final)

Share story:

Galway United take on Bohemians in Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway City on Saturday 7th October 2023 in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Semi-Final. Kick-off is at 2:40 PM. The game is SOLD OUT and is being shown LIVE on RTÉ One.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME 📺

The game is live on RTÉ One, you can watch it live on TV or via RTÉ Player.

MATCH PROGRAMME 📰

Bumper match programmes are available at Eamonn Deacy Park for €5

MATCH PARTNERS – ZIMMER BIOMET 🤝

Zimmer Biomet have an open day in Oranmore on Friday the 6th October from 1 PM to 5 PM, we would highly recommend heading along, you can find out more about Zimmer Biomet HERE.

ABOUT UNITED

United head into the game on a good run of form after an emphatic 6-0 win over Athlone Town last Friday, beating Finn Harps earlier that week and winning the league against Kerry in a 4-0 victory the week before.

JOHN CAULFIELD “Speaking to Galway United TV”

“Declan (Devine) is a very successful manager. We know how good Bohs are, their strengths and what a massive club they are. But it’s been a fantastic season for us too, winning the league, along with our home form which has been absolutely brilliant.

But at the same time, we know how difficult the game will be. We have prepared well and we’re looking forward to the game. We know we need to be at our best to have a chance. With our massive home crowd, we hope we can spring a surprise.”

2023 SQUAD ⚽️ Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Daire Mc Carthy, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Steven Healy, Oisin O’Reilly, Wassim Aouachria, Aodh Dervin.

ABOUT BOHEMIANS 🔴⚫️

KEY PLAYER – Jonathan Afolabi

Afolabi has been a standout for Bohemians this season, being the top scorer in the Premier Division with 13 goals to his name so far this season. His form domestically has seen him earn international recognition with a recent call-up to the Ireland senior squad. Afolabi who brings a combination of strength and speed along with a top-notch finishing ability has caused danger to almost every defence he has faced this year and is certainly one to keep an eye out for on Saturday.

Keith Buckley speaking to Extratime.ie

“I’m buzzing for it, I can’t wait. The atmosphere is going to be amazing down there after Galway securing promotion back to the Premier Division.”

NEXT GAME 🏠

On Tuesday 10th October, Galway United play at home to Waterford, Kick-off is 7:45 PM. Get your match tickets HERE