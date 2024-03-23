‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

23 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Maree take centre stage this Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host EJ Sligo All-Stars in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter-final. Th...
After a three-week break, Connacht return to BKT United Rugby Championship action on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host South Africa’s Emirat...
As a special segment on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (22nd March 2024), Galway Bay FM trio Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins got tog...
Just eight months after their historic success at the same venue, Galway United return to the Showgrounds on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they begin th...