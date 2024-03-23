Galway Bay FM

23 March 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Share story:
‘Saturday Six’ with George McDonagh

Racing in Ireland on Saturday (23rd March 2024) is in Navan.

Cross-channel, there are meetings in Doncaster, Bangor-on-Dee, Newbury, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

With his ‘Saturday Six,’ here’s Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

Share story:

Maree vs EJ Sligo All-Stars (Men's Basketball Super League Preview with Charlie Crowley and Adrian O'Neill)

Maree take centre stage this Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host EJ Sligo All-Stars in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter-final. Th...

Connacht vs Emirates Lions (United Rugby Championship Preview with William Davies and Scott Fardy)

After a three-week break, Connacht return to BKT United Rugby Championship action on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they host South Africa’s Emirat...

The 'Over The Line' Football Show with Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins

As a special segment on ‘Over The Line’ on Friday (22nd March 2024), Galway Bay FM trio Darren Kelly, Kevin Dwyer and Jonathan Higgins got tog...

Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (All-Island Cup 'Over The Line' Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Just eight months after their historic success at the same venue, Galway United return to the Showgrounds on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they begin th...