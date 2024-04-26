Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Commentary & Reaction with Al-Amin Kazeem & Ollie Horgan)

Johnny Kenny broke Galway United hearts again but the Tribesmen still achieved their first competitive away draw with Shamrock Rovers since 2009 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (26th April 2024).

Stephen Walsh’s 55th minute strike looked set to give the boys in maroon a first win against the Hoops since Ollie Neary’s winner at the RDS in 1994.

But after getting the winner in Eamonn Deacy Park in March, Kenny stepped up again to secure a point for Rovers, leaving Galway United in 5th place on 16 points, three points off the European positions.

After the game, Galway United left back Al-Amin Kazeen chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also got the thoughts of Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Derry City next Friday (3rd May). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.

