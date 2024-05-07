Galway United up to 4th in Premier Division after 1-0 win at Bohs

It was a terrific Bank Holiday Monday night in Dublin for Galway United as John Caulfield’s side defeated Bohemians 1-0 in Dalymount Park to move up to fourth place in the Airtricity League Premier Division. It was a fifth clean sheet in the last six games for United, with Maurice Nugent scoring the only goal of the game after 19 minutes. The Tribesmen had to play the final half hour of their clash against the Gypsies with a man less after Karl O’Sullivan was dismissed for a second bookable offence. After the game, Maurice Nugent spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins…

Jonathan also got the views of Galway United’s assistant manager Ollie Horgan…

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua, Robert Slevin, Killian Brouder, Al Amin Kazeem (Conor O’Keeffe 79); Maurice Nugent (Vincent Borden 54), Patrick Hickey (Conor McCormack 70); Karl O’Sullivan, David Hurley (Leonardo Gaxha 79), Ed McCarthy; Stephen Walsh.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Michael Lilander (Luke Matheson 46), Jevon Mills, Aboubacar Keita (Declan McDaid 65), Patrick Kirk; James Clarke (Sten Reinkort 80), Jordan Flores; Dylan Connolly (Filip Piszczek 46), Adam McDonnell, Daniel Grant (Martin Miller 46); James Akintunde.

Referee: Paul Norton.