26 April 2024

Mayo 2-13 Galway 1-6 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report & Reaction with Neil McHugh)

Galway suffered their second defeat of the Connacht minor football championship on Friday (26th April 2024) after this 10-point defeat to Mayo.

Despite a Charlie Killeen goal just after half-time, goals from Harry McHale and Oisin Keane gave the green and red their second win of the campaign.

As a result, the Tribesmen only have one point from three games.  They need Sligo to lose to Roscommon next week to give them a fighting chance of getting third spot when they face Leitrim in two weeks.

Roscommon beat Leitrim 2-15 to 1-9 to sit top of the table with Mayo on four points, Sligo have 3, Galway are on 1, with Leitrim still on zero points.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

