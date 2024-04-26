Peamount United vs Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Julie-Ann Russell)

Share story:

Galway United face arguably their biggest test this season on Saturday (27th April 2024) when they take on Peamount United in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division.

Phil Trill’s side are on maximum points from four games, five clear at the top, and six ahead of Peamount. Indeed, the Tribeswomen are on six wins from six in all competitions after already securing their quarter-final place in the Avenir All-Island Cup.

Galway did fall to the eventual league champions 2-0 when they travelled to Peamount last May, but gained a measure of revenge with a 3-0 victory at home in November, one of only two losses suffered by the Dublin side in 2023.

Julie-Ann Russell was the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month for March after making her return to the maroon colours and the 59-time capped Irish international has been a central figure in their strong start this year.

Julie-Ann Russell looked ahead to the game with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Greenogue on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have updates and commentary here on Galway Bay FM.