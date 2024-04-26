Galway Bay FM

26 April 2024

Galway vs Kilkenny (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Cyril Farrell)

Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin made four changes for their Leinster championship clash with Kilkenny on Sunday (28th April 2024)

Cianan Fahy, David Burke, Brian Concannon and Conor Whelan replace Adrian Tuohey, Donal O’Shea, John Cooney and Declan McLaughlin.

Meanwhile, Eoin Murphy, Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody, all injured against Antrim, haven’t been included in Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng’s matchday 26.

Galway three-time All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to look ahead to the game.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

