Galway Bay FM

18 November 2023

~1 minutes read

United Rugby Championship, Connacht vs Sharks

Share story:
United Rugby Championship, Connacht vs Sharks

 United Rugby Championship, Connacht vs Sharks

Experience live, uninterrupted coverage of the Connacht vs. Sharks match with a 3pm kick-off in Durban, South Africa. Join our expert commentators, Rob Murphy and William Davies, for real-time commentary and updates on this exciting matchup.

The Galway Bay FM live rugby broadcast in association with Murty Rabbitts, Forster Street, Galway – proud partners of all our Connacht Rugby coverage. Murty Rabbitt’s Forster Street Galway for late night entertainment every Friday & Saturday night.

Share story:

Fifteen Clubs Represented in Galway Club Hurling Teams of the Year 2023

...

Laherdane MacHales vs Menlough (Connacht Junior Football Semi-Final preview with Neil McHugh)

Following their quarter-final win over Roscommon’s St. Michael’s (1-13 to 0-10), Menlough are out in action again this Sunday (19th November) ...

Kilkerrin/Clonberne Heading to Dublin in December for All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes has been fixed for Sunday, 3rd December. Willie WardR...

Finlay Bealham Returns to Connacht Team for United Rugby Championship Trip to Sharks

Finlay Bealham has returned to the Connacht starting team for tomorrow’s (Saturday, 18th November) United Rugby Championship clash with Sharks in South ...