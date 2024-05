Athenry FC wins FAI Girls U16 Cup Final in All Galway Decider

Athenry FC have won the FAI U16 Girls Cup Final for the first time in their history.

In a thrilling final, they came from 2-1 down to beat Mervue United 3-2.

The Athenry goals came from Lilly Mae Feeney and two from Mollie Noone, the second a wonder strike from 20 Metres.

Mervue’s goals came from Abbie Duffy.

Following the final, manager Ivor Carroll gave his reaction to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.