11 May 2024

Galway Bay Sailing Club unveils major plans for 2024

Galway Bay Sailing Club have big plans for 2024.

A major investment to the tune of €380,000 has gone into the club and its facilities and will be holding open information mornings on the 18th of May and the 8th of June.

The club has also appointed Johnny Shorten as their new training Centre Manager with the official opening next month and will host a stopover of the Round Britain and Ireland Yacht Race this week.

Johnny joined John Mulligan in studio on Saturday Sport.

