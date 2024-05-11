Galway Bay FM

11 May 2024

XVAcademy to give free training sessions during Salthill Fives Weekend

XVAcademy will be looking to build on the success of last year’s Salthill Fives by giving free coaching sessions during this year’s tournament on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

Last year, over 100 boys and girls took part in the sessions over the weekend and this year, they are aiming to train close to 200 – all for free, over the two days.

The Academy has also launched a batch of weekly programmes that will take place next week in Ballinasloe, Castlebar, Westside and Clarinbridge.

Xavi Vázquez is the founder and head coach of the Academy and he spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

