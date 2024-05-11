Galway Bay FM

11 May 2024

PDC Darts Professional Willie O’Connor to play Exhibition in Glenamaddy on Friday Night

Irish Professional Darts Player Willie O’Connor will be in Glenamaddy on Friday night when he plays an exhibition in the Oakland Hotel.

O’Connor is ranked inside the World Top 50 and reached the World Cup of Darts Final with Steve Lennon in 2019.

He has also played in the PDC World Championships every year from 2018 to this year where he reached the second round.

Willie spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

