13 November 2023
Connacht name squad to travel to South Africa
The Connacht management team have named a 29-man travelling squad to South Africa for the BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Hollywoodbets Sharks and Vodacom Bulls.
This evening the squad fly to Durban where they will be based for the majority of the two weeks, with their opening game against the Sharks this Saturday at 3pm Irish time.
They then fly to Pretoria ahead of their clash with the Bulls at the same time on Saturday 25th November. Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ.
Unavailable for selection are Bundee Aki, Jack Aungier, Shayne Bolton, Santiago Cordero, Mack Hansen, Shane Jennings, Oisin McCormack and Gavin Thornbury.
CONNACHT TRAVELLING SQUAD VS HOLLYWOODBETS SHARKS + VODACOM BULLS
Forwards (17)
Finlay Bealham
Denis Buckley
Peter Dooley
Oisín Dowling
Dave Heffernan
Shamus Hurley-Langton
Sam Illo
Sean Jansen
Joe Joyce
Tadgh McElroy
Darragh Murray
Niall Murray
Conor Oliver
Sean O’Brien
Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Cian Prendergast
Dylan Tierney-Martin
Backs (12)
Caolin Blade
Jack Carty
Tom Farrell
Cathal Forde
JJ Hanrahan
David Hawkshaw
Diarmuid Kilgallen
Tiernan O’Halloran
John Porch
Byron Ralston
Colm Reilly
Andrew Smith