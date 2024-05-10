Galway vs Leitrim/Longford (All-Ireland Masters Football Championship Preview with Mike Walsh)

Galway’s masters football team begin their All-Ireland championship campaign on Saturday (11th May 2024) when they travel to face a combined Leitrim/Longford outfit.

It’s the first of six games for the Tribesmen who also play Sligo, Kerry, Mayo, Derry and Roscommon during the round-robin phase.

Galway were semi-finalists last year before going down to Kerry.

Leading up to the start of this campaign, Galway manager Mike Walsh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Fr. Manning Gaels, Drumlish on Saturday is 2pm.