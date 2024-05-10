Galway 2-17 Leitrim 1-10 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report and Reaction with Neil McHugh)

Galway are through to the semi-final of the Connacht minor football championship after a dramatic final round of the group stages.

Goals from Killian Joyce and Charlie Killeen gave the Tribesmen their first victory of the campaign. But this 10-point victory over Leitrim allowed them overtake Sligo on scoring difference to take third place in the group.

The Yeats County went down 1-12 to 0-11 to Mayo, who completed a 100% record from four games and booked their place straight into the final.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

After the game, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway will now play Roscommon next Friday (17th May) in the Connacht semi-final. Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 7pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM.

