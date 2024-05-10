Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway 2-17 Leitrim 1-10 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report and Reaction with Neil McHugh)

Share story:
Galway 2-17 Leitrim 1-10 (Connacht Minor Football Championship Commentary, Report and Reaction with Neil McHugh)

Galway are through to the semi-final of the Connacht minor football championship after a dramatic final round of the group stages.

Goals from Killian Joyce and Charlie Killeen gave the Tribesmen their first victory of the campaign.  But this 10-point victory over Leitrim allowed them overtake Sligo on scoring difference to take third place in the group.

The Yeats County went down 1-12 to 0-11 to Mayo, who completed a 100% record from four games and booked their place straight into the final.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports.

After the game, Galway manager Neil McHugh spoke to Galway Bay FM’s PJ Lynch.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were PJ Lynch and Kevin Dwyer.

Galway will now play Roscommon next Friday (17th May) in the Connacht semi-final.  Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 7pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Liam Nolan Joint Top of Irish Amateur Golf Championship

By DARAGH SMALL Galway golfer Liam Nolan will do battle with his good friend and fellow Walker Cup star again tomorrow (Saturday, 11th May 2024) as he rem...

Munster vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Cullie Tucker and William Davies)

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made three changes for their BKT United Rugby Championship trip to Munster on Saturday (11th May 2024) Peter Dooley, ...

LIVE STREAM: Galway United v Sligo Rovers

Join us for the live online stream of the Airtricity League Premier Division Galway United v Sligo Rovers. The action kicks off at 7.45 pm Eamon Deacy Pa...

The Camogie Association Launches 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships as They Celebrate 120 Years of the Game

The Camogie Association and Glen Dimplex today launched the 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which will commence the weekend of 25th/2...