Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Senior Ladies Football ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

After the disappointment of relegation from Division One last month, Galway attempt to get their season back on track this Sunday (12th May 2024) when they meet May in the Connacht senior ladies football final.

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider when the green and red were 3-13 to 2-9 victors to win a first provincial crown since 2016. The Tribeswomen have also fallen to two one-point losses to their neighbours since – in the 2023 All-Ireland senior quarter-final (0-10 to 1-6) and the 2024 National League (2-5 to 0-10).

Victory for either team will guarantee top seeding for the TG4 All-Ireland series.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Daniel Moynihan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at St. Brigid’s GAA, Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

LGFA Connacht Council have organised to introduce all the Past Presidents of Connacht Council over the past fifty years and the teams from the first Connacht final of 1975 where Galway defeated Roscommon in Hyde Park, Roscommon to the crowd on the day.

TG4 Connacht Senior Championship Final

by Jackie Cahill

Galway v Mayo: St Brigid’s, Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon; 2pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube https://bit.ly/3UTa2FO

Both teams concluded their Lidl National League campaigns in contrasting styles against Waterford.

Mayo beat the Déise to conclude their League campaign on a positive note, with top flight status retained, but Galway lost to Waterford and suffered relegation to Division 2.

Galway will hope that the Championship brings much better fortunes, while Mayo will be hoping to retain the provincial crown they won last year against the Tribeswomen.

Galway were aiming for five-in-a-row in the western province but Mayo came good to land the Connacht title for the first time since 2016.

Both counties have been inactive in a competitive sense since the League campaign, with Galway preparing for their first outing since April 7, while Mayo haven’t played since March 24.

It may take both sides a little time to settle into the game but a cracking encounter is anticipated and Galway have made just one change to the team that lost to Waterford, with Chellene Trill coming in for Emilie Gavin in defence.

Mayo, meanwhile, have opted for three changes in personnel, with captain Saoirse Lally, Ciara Durkan and Aoife Staunton coming in for Hannah Reape, Saoirse Delaney and Sinead Walsh.

Galway: D Gower; M Jordan, S Lynch, C Trill; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; M Glynn, A Davoren (capt.); O Divilly, S Hynes, M Walsh; E Reaney, L Coen, R Leonard.

Mayo: L Brennan; S Lally (capt.), N O’Malley, K Sullivan; E Ronayne, C Durkan, D Caldwell; A Geraghty, E Murray; F McLaughlin, C Needham, S Cafferky; A Staunton, M Cannon, L Cafferky.