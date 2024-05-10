Galway United 0-0 Sligo Rovers (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction from Ollie Horgan)

Galway United have gone seven games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following this scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers on Friday (10th May 2024).

Patrick Hickey and Stephen Walsh both had chances for the Tribesmen while they also were denied by the woodwork. The result leaves United in 5th place in the table.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan spoke with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

