10 May 2024

Galway United 0-0 Sligo Rovers (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction from Ollie Horgan)

Galway United have gone seven games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following this scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers on Friday (10th May 2024).

Patrick Hickey and Stephen Walsh both had chances for the Tribesmen while they also were denied by the woodwork. The result leaves United in 5th place in the table.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan spoke with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Galway United’s next game is away to Drogheda United next Friday (17th May).  Kick-off at United Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

