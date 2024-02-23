‘Hurling Chat’ with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan

On the latest edition of ‘Hurling Chat,’ Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan look forward to Galway against Antrim in the National League at Corrigan Park on Sunday (25th February, 1pm).

They look back on the Fitzgibbon Cup where University of Galway reached the semi-finals.

And a chat about the Post Primary Schools competitions where four Galway schools remain in contention for All-Ireland glory.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway senior hurling team will be announced on ‘Over The Line’ this Friday (23rd) around 8pm.