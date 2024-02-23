Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Hurling Chat’ with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan

Share story:
‘Hurling Chat’ with Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan

On the latest edition of ‘Hurling Chat,’ Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan look forward to Galway against Antrim in the National League at Corrigan Park on Sunday (25th February, 1pm).

They look back on the Fitzgibbon Cup where University of Galway reached the semi-finals.

And a chat about the Post Primary Schools competitions where four Galway schools remain in contention for All-Ireland glory.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The Galway senior hurling team will be announced on ‘Over The Line’ this Friday (23rd) around 8pm.

Share story:

Galway District vs Dublin and District Schoolboys (FAI Youth Inter League Final Preview)

Galway District League are aiming to finally secure the FAI Youth Inter-League Final when they take on Dublin & District Schoolboys League tomorrow (S...

Two Galway Senior Camogie Changes for National League Trip to Tipperary

The Galway senior camogie team show two changes from the side that beat Clare last week, for Saturday’s (24th February 2024) game against Tipperary ...

Six Changes for Galway Senior Hurlers Ahead of Antrim in National League

The Galway senior hurling team for the game with Antrim on Sunday (25th February 2024) shows six changes following the loss to Tipperary. Jack Grealish, T...

Galway vs Derry (National Football League 'Over The Line' Preview with Johnny McBride)

Following their victory over Tyrone last week, Galway’s senior footballers welcome in-form Derry in Round 4 of the National League on Sunday (25th F...