Lough Cutra Castle Set to Welcome Athletes For A Spectacular Weekend of Endurance Racing

In just a few weeks, Lough Cutra Castle in Gort, Co. Galway will play host to the 12th edition of Lough Cutra Triathlon and Multisport Festival taking place across the 25th and 26th May. The exciting weekend of racing is part of the prestigious Castle Race Series and promises to be filled with exhilarating action across a range of triathlon, multisport, running and swimming events which take place in and around the castle estate and surrounding areas.

Hosts of the National Mixed Team Relay Club Championships along with various Aquathlon National Championships and the Youth National Series, athletes from across the country of varying ages and aspirations will descend upon the stunning privately owned castle and estate to race for glory in their chosen disciplines. With many participants chasing personal bests or completing their very first endurance event at the Castle, the fun, friendly and welcoming vibes and atmosphere make it one of the most popular triathlon and endurance events to take place in Ireland annually.

This year, in partnership with Triathlon Ireland and Galway Triathlon Club, Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon will host a very special Women’s Only Non-Competitive Sprint triathlon on Saturday 25th May. Whether you are new to the sport, or returning to triathlon after a short or long break, this new non-competitive event is aimed at encouraging women to take the plunge and embrace the sport of triathlon in a very fun, relaxed and encouraging environment. So, if you are curious about the sport and want to give it a ‘tri’ without the pressure of racing then check it out today!

But if racing isn’t for you, fear not – the weekend isn’t just all about the athletes! Spectators, family members and club mates are also catered for and most welcome as they provide the much-needed support and encouragement to the athletes who dare to push outside their comfort zone in the pursuit of sporting success crossing the coveted finish line to collect their race day medal!

Spectator entry to the castle estate is completely free, spectators can roam the grounds whilst the athletes are making their way around the course. There will be live music, tasty food concessions, yoga and trade stands in the event village to create a buzzing festival feel.

Speaking about this year’s events, Castle Race Series owner and Lough Cutra Triathlon Race Director Brian Adcock said “We are delighted to once again return to Lough Cutra Castle to host this very exciting weekend of racing, this is our 12th year at the Castle and we continue to be impressed by the standard of racing produced across the weekend by the athletes who race with us at the Castle. From the youngest to the most senior of athletes who travel from far and near to race with us, we love to see them achieve their sporting goals and ambitions at our race in Ireland. We are grateful to our hosts at the Castle, the athletes, volunteers, marshalls, spectators, local communities and authorities who continue to support this event and look forward to another spectacular and hopefully sunny, weekend of sporting success on May 25th & 26th”

For more information on the weekend schedule and to get signed up to your choice of event go to

https://www.castleraceseries.com/events/lough-cutra-castle-ie/

Photo credited to the Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon or Castle Race Series