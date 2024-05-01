Five new inductees named for Galway Basketball Hall of Fame

Following the foundation of a Galway Basketball Hall of Fame last year, the Galway Area Basketball Board has announced that five new members will be inducted this year at a ceremony to take place on Thursday the 9th of May in the Connacht Hotel at 7.00pm.

The Hall of Fame recognises people who have made a significant contribution to basketball in Galway, through playing, coaching, refereeing, administration and development. The five inductees this year have all had a major impact, not only on their own clubs and schools, but on basketball in Galway generally.

The ceremony will allow those involved in Galway basketball to show their appreciation for all the work that these people have given and the commitment they have shown to the sport.

Adrian O’Neill Reports:

This year’s inductees are:

· Gerry Nihill

· Gerry Riordan

· Joe Naughton

· Mary Rockall

· Serge Bruzzi

Along with the Hall of Fame induction, the Galway Area Basketball Board will also be recognising the achievements of all the Galway players and coaches who earned Irish Caps this season.

This will recognise twenty-four individuals from across six different clubs in Galway.

They are:

U16 Girls: Cara Cormican (Maree)

U16 Boys: Nathan Gbinigie (Titans)

U17 Girls: Aisling Jordan, Kate Burke, Jessica Ross (Maree) Lily Hynes, Aoibhinn Connolly (Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn)

U17 Boys: Cian Walsh, Eoin Cleary (Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn), Eoin Potito, Stephen Owede, Valentino Edobar (Titans)

U18 Boys: Declan Gbinigie, Fortune Igbokwe (Titans)

U20 Men: Liam Moloney (Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn)

Senior Women: Kara McCleane (UG Mystics)

Senior Men: James Connaire (Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn)

Over 40 Women Masters: Georgina Ní Hasa (Claregalway)

Over 50 Men Masters: Nollaig Cunningham (Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn), Mike Murray (Claregalway)

Over 60 Men Masters: Kevin Gannon, Harry Walsh (Corrib)

U16 Irish Girls’ Head Coach: Paul O’Brien

Over 60 Irish Women’s Head Coach: Mike Lydon