Galway United team up with NBCRI for home game with DLR Waves

Galway United announce National Breast Cancer Research Institute as Charity Partner for May 4th home game against DLR Waves in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ahead of a record-breaking attendance attempt for a Women’s Home Game in Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway United are delighted to announce that The National Breast Cancer Research Institute will be our charity partner for Galway United vs DLR Waves on Saturday 4th May. The National Breast Cancer Research Institute is a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the University of Galway. We know that breast cancer research has improved the diagnosis, treatment options, and outcomes for those who develop the disease. We want to fund these research programmes to continue to impact the outcomes for those who develop the disease in the future.

To donate to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, please visit https://breastcancerresearch. enthuse.com/donate

The NBCRI, in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be welcoming donations around Eamonn Deacy Park at the record breaking attempt on Saturday at 5PM.

United, currently top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division table, face DLR Waves in the 6th game of the season. Tickets for this game as FREE and available at: https://galwayunitedfc.ie/ match-tickets/

Pictured at the launch of the charity partnership in The Claddagh on Wednesday night are (L-R) Patrick Casey – Director of Operations with the NBCRI, Aoibheann Costello, Kaylee Hammer and Emily Kavanaugh, Galway United Senior Women’s Squad, Stephen Naughton, Galway United Board and Paul O’Connor, HPE.