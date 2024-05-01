Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

Hurling Chat on Galway Bay FM this week looks back at Galway’s draw with Kilkenny last Sunday. Was it a point lost or a point won?

Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh examine a difficult trip to Wexford on Saturday and the importance of the game for both teams.

The Minor team got a good result against Dublin last week and the lads look forward to seeing how they perform on Saturday in the double header with Wexford.