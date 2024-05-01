Galway Bay FM

1 May 2024

Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

Hurling Chat on Galway Bay FM this week looks back at Galway’s draw with Kilkenny last Sunday. Was it a point lost or a point won?

Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh examine a difficult trip to Wexford on Saturday and the importance of the game for both teams.

The Minor team got a good result against Dublin last week and the lads look forward to seeing how they perform on Saturday in the double header with Wexford.

