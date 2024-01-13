Her Sport Awards take place on the 27th of January

The Her Sport Awards are back to celebrate and recognise the magnificent achievements of our sports stars, as well as the community volunteers and behind the scenes heroes that make the sports we love possible.

2023 was an unforgettable year in Irish sport. There were World Championship highs, athlete comebacks, a World Cup to remember and not to mention Olympic and Paralympic qualifications.

Irish sportswomen have captivated across the board with outstanding performances, brilliance on and off the playing field, some rising from the ashes and defying all odds.

The Her Sport Awards celebrate these inspirational Irish women in sport, in what has been a momentous year!

Niamh Tallon is the founder of Her Sport and she spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.

Voting for this year’s awards is open to the public until Sunday the 19th of January. You can vote by going to our website at awards.hersport.ie.

The nominees for each award category are listed as follows:

Her Sport Athlete of the Year powered by Braeburn Coffee exclusively available at Applegreen

Amy O’Connor

Ciara Mageean

Ellen Keane

Katie McCabe

Katie Taylor

Leona Maguire

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Lucy Mulhall

Siobhan McCrohan

Thammy Nguyen

Young Athlete Of The Year* by WHOOP

* Young Athlete of the Year Nominees include athletes under 23 years old for the duration of 2023

Abbie Larkin

Ellen Casey

Ellen Walshe

Eve McMahon

Jodie Browne

Lara Gillespie

Orla Prendergast

Rhasidat Adeleke

Róisín Ní Ríain

Sophie O’Sullivan

Team Of The Year sponsored by Sky

4x400M Mixed Relay (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell, Jack

Raftery)

Basketball Ireland U18’s

Cork Camogie

Dublin Ladies Football

Irish Darts

Irish Paracycling Tandem Bike (Katie-George Dunlevy & Linda Kelly)

Irish Rowing Double (Alison Bergin & Zoe Hyde)

Irish Rugby Seven’s

Irish Soccer

Kilkerrin-Clonberne Ladies Football

Personality Of The Year sponsored by AYA

Amelia McFarland

Annalise Murphy

Fionnuala McCormack

Hannah Tyrell

Mary Hickey-Nolan

Nicci Daly

Ruesha Littlejohn

Sarah Lavin

Shauna Bannon

Siofra Lawless

Community Award sponsored by Energia

The Her Sport Community Award sponsored by Energia, celebrates individuals who’ve had a significant sporting impact on their community. Together with Energia, we recognise the importance of the people in sport from grassroot to high performance level, with many incredible volunteers, supporters and individuals building the fantastic Irish sporting community.

Nominations can be made at awards.hersport.ie and the winner will be announced on the night.