13 January 2024
Her Sport Awards take place on the 27th of January
The Her Sport Awards are back to celebrate and recognise the magnificent achievements of our sports stars, as well as the community volunteers and behind the scenes heroes that make the sports we love possible.
2023 was an unforgettable year in Irish sport. There were World Championship highs, athlete comebacks, a World Cup to remember and not to mention Olympic and Paralympic qualifications.
Irish sportswomen have captivated across the board with outstanding performances, brilliance on and off the playing field, some rising from the ashes and defying all odds.
The Her Sport Awards celebrate these inspirational Irish women in sport, in what has been a momentous year!
Niamh Tallon is the founder of Her Sport and she spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.
Voting for this year’s awards is open to the public until Sunday the 19th of January. You can vote by going to our website at awards.hersport.ie.
The nominees for each award category are listed as follows:
Her Sport Athlete of the Year powered by Braeburn Coffee exclusively available at Applegreen
Amy O’Connor
Ciara Mageean
Ellen Keane
Katie McCabe
Katie Taylor
Leona Maguire
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
Lucy Mulhall
Siobhan McCrohan
Thammy Nguyen
Young Athlete Of The Year* by WHOOP
* Young Athlete of the Year Nominees include athletes under 23 years old for the duration of 2023
Abbie Larkin
Ellen Casey
Ellen Walshe
Eve McMahon
Jodie Browne
Lara Gillespie
Orla Prendergast
Rhasidat Adeleke
Róisín Ní Ríain
Sophie O’Sullivan
Team Of The Year sponsored by Sky
4x400M Mixed Relay (Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell, Jack
Raftery)
Basketball Ireland U18’s
Cork Camogie
Dublin Ladies Football
Irish Darts
Irish Paracycling Tandem Bike (Katie-George Dunlevy & Linda Kelly)
Irish Rowing Double (Alison Bergin & Zoe Hyde)
Irish Rugby Seven’s
Irish Soccer
Kilkerrin-Clonberne Ladies Football
Personality Of The Year sponsored by AYA
Amelia McFarland
Annalise Murphy
Fionnuala McCormack
Hannah Tyrell
Mary Hickey-Nolan
Nicci Daly
Ruesha Littlejohn
Sarah Lavin
Shauna Bannon
Siofra Lawless
Community Award sponsored by Energia
The Her Sport Community Award sponsored by Energia, celebrates individuals who’ve had a significant sporting impact on their community. Together with Energia, we recognise the importance of the people in sport from grassroot to high performance level, with many incredible volunteers, supporters and individuals building the fantastic Irish sporting community.
Nominations can be made at awards.hersport.ie and the winner will be announced on the night.