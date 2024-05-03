3 May 2024
~2 minutes read
Galway and Mayo teams named for Connacht Final
Galway senior football manager Padraig Joyce has made two changes for Sunday’s Connacht final against Mayo from the side that beat Sligo in the semi-final. Damien Comer and John Maher come into the forward line in place of Jack McCabe and Liam O’Conghaile, with Matthew Tierney returning to the matchday squad for the first time since February when he went off with a leg muscle injury sustained in kicking a free against Tyrone in Omagh. Cillian McDaid is not listed among the 26 players named this morning.
-
Colm Reape Knockmore
-
Jack Coyne Ballyhaunis
-
Rory Brickenden Westport
-
Sam Callinan Ballina Stephenites
-
Paddy Durcan (C) Castlebar Mitchels
-
David McBrien Ballaghaderreen
-
Donnacha McHugh Castlebar Mitchels
-
Stephen Coen Hollymount Carramore
-
Matthew Ruane Breaffy
-
Jordan Flynn Crossmolina Deel Rovers
-
Fergal Boland Aghamore
-
Jack Carney Kilmeena
-
Aidan O’Shea Breaffy
-
Tommy Conroy The Neale
-
Ryan O’Donoghue Béal an Mhuirthead
-
Rob Hennelly Raheny
-
Enda Hession Garrymore
-
Conor Loftus Crossmolina Deel Rovers
-
Darren McHale Knockmore
-
Eoghan McLaughlin Westport
-
Cillian O’Connor Ballintubber
-
Diarmuid O’Connor Ballintubber
-
Padraig O’Hora Ballina Stephenites
-
Kevin Quinn Ballinrobe
-
Paul Towey Charlestown Sarsfields
-
Bob Tuohy Castlebar Mitchels