Galway Bay FM

3 May 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway and Mayo teams named for Connacht Final

Share story:
Galway and Mayo teams named for Connacht Final

Galway senior football manager Padraig Joyce has made two changes for Sunday’s Connacht final against Mayo from the side that beat Sligo in the semi-final. Damien Comer and John Maher come into the forward line in place of Jack McCabe and Liam O’Conghaile, with Matthew Tierney returning to the matchday squad for the first time since February when he went off with a leg muscle injury sustained in kicking a free against Tyrone in Omagh. Cillian McDaid is not listed among the 26 players named this morning.

Mayo senior football manager Kevin McStay has named an unchanged team from the starting team in the quarter-final clash with Roscommon. The starting fifteen who now face Galway is listed below. The Connacht Final is this Sunday 5th May in Pearse Stadium Salthill. Throw-in is at 4 pm.
Mayo and Galway have met on 94 occasions in the championship with 45 wins for Mayo, 43 for Galway and six draws. Sunday will be the 13th meeting of Mayo and Galway in Pearse Stadium, the first was famously in 1967 when Mayo dethroned the reigning three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions by 3-13 to 1-8. On the day the Mayo team that captured the Connacht Titles in 1996, 1997 and 1999 will be honoured on the field at half-time. Paddy Durcan will captain the team on the day.
Mayo Senior Football Team:
  1. Colm Reape Knockmore
  2. Jack Coyne Ballyhaunis
  3. Rory Brickenden Westport
  4. Sam Callinan Ballina Stephenites
  5. Paddy Durcan (C) Castlebar Mitchels
  6. David McBrien Ballaghaderreen
  7. Donnacha McHugh Castlebar Mitchels
  8. Stephen Coen Hollymount Carramore
  9. Matthew Ruane Breaffy
  10. Jordan Flynn Crossmolina Deel Rovers
  11. Fergal Boland Aghamore
  12. Jack Carney Kilmeena
  13. Aidan O’Shea Breaffy
  14. Tommy Conroy The Neale
  15. Ryan O’Donoghue Béal an Mhuirthead
SUBS:
  1. Rob Hennelly Raheny
  2. Enda Hession Garrymore
  3. Conor Loftus Crossmolina Deel Rovers
  4. Darren McHale Knockmore
  5. Eoghan McLaughlin Westport
  6. Cillian O’Connor Ballintubber
  7. Diarmuid O’Connor Ballintubber
  8. Padraig O’Hora Ballina Stephenites
  9. Kevin Quinn Ballinrobe
  10. Paul Towey Charlestown Sarsfields
  11. Bob Tuohy Castlebar Mitchels

 

Share story:

Connacht to host Leinster in Junior Interpros in Creggs

The Connacht Junior Interprovincial Rugby team will look to bounce back from an opening-round defeat to Ulster (47-12) when they host Leinster in Creggs o...

Galway U20 football team named for Connacht Final against Roscommon

Galway U20 football manager Derek Savage has named the team for tomorrow evening’s Connacht Final against Roscommon in MacHale Park, Castlebar (5.15...

Galway and Wexford Hurling teams named for Leinster Championship Rd 3 clash

There are three changes to the Galway senior hurling team that travels to Wexford Park tomorrow afternoon. Sean Linnane, David Burke and the injured Darre...

Team Ireland’s Senior Women conclude Qualifications at 2024 European Championships

Team Ireland’s Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team completed qualifications on Thursday in Rimini, Italy. The team placed 24th overall, scoring 142.796 l...