Galway and Mayo teams named for Connacht Final

Share story:

Galway senior football manager Padraig Joyce has made two changes for Sunday’s Connacht final against Mayo from the side that beat Sligo in the semi-final. Damien Comer and John Maher come into the forward line in place of Jack McCabe and Liam O’Conghaile, with Matthew Tierney returning to the matchday squad for the first time since February when he went off with a leg muscle injury sustained in kicking a free against Tyrone in Omagh. Cillian McDaid is not listed among the 26 players named this morning.

Mayo senior football manager Kevin McStay has named an unchanged team from the starting team in the quarter-final clash with Roscommon. The starting fifteen who now face Galway is listed below. The Connacht Final is this Sunday 5th May in Pearse Stadium Salthill. Throw-in is at 4 pm.

Mayo and Galway have met on 94 occasions in the championship with 45 wins for Mayo, 43 for Galway and six draws. Sunday will be the 13th meeting of Mayo and Galway in Pearse Stadium, the first was famously in 1967 when Mayo dethroned the reigning three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions by 3-13 to 1-8. On the day the Mayo team that captured the Connacht Titles in 1996, 1997 and 1999 will be honoured on the field at half-time. Paddy Durcan will captain the team on the day.

Mayo Senior Football Team: Colm Reape Knockmore Jack Coyne Ballyhaunis Rory Brickenden Westport Sam Callinan Ballina Stephenites Paddy Durcan (C) Castlebar Mitchels David McBrien Ballaghaderreen Donnacha McHugh Castlebar Mitchels Stephen Coen Hollymount Carramore Matthew Ruane Breaffy Jordan Flynn Crossmolina Deel Rovers Fergal Boland Aghamore Jack Carney Kilmeena Aidan O’Shea Breaffy Tommy Conroy The Neale Ryan O’Donoghue Béal an Mhuirthead SUBS: Rob Hennelly Raheny Enda Hession Garrymore Conor Loftus Crossmolina Deel Rovers Darren McHale Knockmore Eoghan McLaughlin Westport Cillian O’Connor Ballintubber Diarmuid O’Connor Ballintubber Padraig O’Hora Ballina Stephenites Kevin Quinn Ballinrobe Paul Towey Charlestown Sarsfields Bob Tuohy Castlebar Mitchels