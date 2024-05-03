3 May 2024
Galway and Wexford Hurling teams named for Leinster Championship Rd 3 clash
There are three changes to the Galway senior hurling team that travels to Wexford Park tomorrow afternoon. Sean Linnane, David Burke and the injured Darren Morrissey make way for Jack Grealish, Gearoid McInerney and Evan Niland. Grealish and Niland (who shot seven points after his introduction) both came on against Kilkenny last Sunday, while McInerney makes his first championship appearance of 2024. Gavin Lee moves to midfield, as Evan Niland is named on the forty, with Gearoid McInerney at 5. Both Athenry’s Eoin Lawless and Declan McLaughlin of Portumna are added to the match-day squad. Galway Bay FM will broadcast both the Minor (1.30 pm) and Senior (4 pm) clashes with Wexford on Saturday. Saturday will be Galway’s eighth meeting with Wexford in the Leinster Senior Championship.
Galway v Wexford: Darach Fahy, Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Fintan Burke, Gearoid McInerney, Padraic Mannion, Cianan Fahy, Ronan Glennon, Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, Evan Niland, Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan (Cpt), Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion. Subs: Eanna Murphy, Adrian Tuohey, Sean Linnane, Eoin Lawless, Donal O’Shea, David Burke, Jonathan Glynn, Joseph Cooney, John Cooney, Jason Flynn, Declan McLaughlin #gbfmsports
Manager Keith Rossiter has named his team for tomorrow’s crunch tie against Galway in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 4 pm. It shows the same starting 15 that started against Antrim last weekend. Liam Ryan returns to the matchday panel, at number 26.