Galway and Wexford Hurling teams named for Leinster Championship Rd 3 clash

There are three changes to the Galway senior hurling team that travels to Wexford Park tomorrow afternoon. Sean Linnane, David Burke and the injured Darren Morrissey make way for Jack Grealish, Gearoid McInerney and Evan Niland. Grealish and Niland (who shot seven points after his introduction) both came on against Kilkenny last Sunday, while McInerney makes his first championship appearance of 2024. Gavin Lee moves to midfield, as Evan Niland is named on the forty, with Gearoid McInerney at 5. Both Athenry’s Eoin Lawless and Declan McLaughlin of Portumna are added to the match-day squad. Galway Bay FM will broadcast both the Minor (1.30 pm) and Senior (4 pm) clashes with Wexford on Saturday. Saturday will be Galway’s eighth meeting with Wexford in the Leinster Senior Championship.