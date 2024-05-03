Team Ireland’s Senior Women conclude Qualifications at 2024 European Championships

Share story:

Team Ireland’s Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team completed qualifications on Thursday in Rimini, Italy. The team placed 24th overall, scoring 142.796 led by Claregalway’s Emma Slevin (pictured) in the All-Around with a score of 47.998 while teammate Halle Hilton followed with a close 47.866. Teammate Lily Russell had her first Senior international debut at Europeans helping the team score on bars, beam and floor while teammate Bláthnaid Higgins also favoured the team’s score on vault and bars.

Commenting on her performance Emma Slevin said: “It was nice to compete all around today and with the team, I was happy with my vault and beam performances. Nice to spend my 21st birthday with the team here in Italy”

Commenting on the competition today, National Coach, Sandra Stevenson said: “Good performance by the team three well-performed apparatuses. We made a few mistakes on the bars but we did well to finish strongly on the beam. Well done to Lily on her senior debut at a European Championships. Special happy 21st birthday to Emma from all the team.”

Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager, Sally Johnson said: “Well done to the Senior team today who all showcased resilience and grace, demonstrating some great routines with determination. Their performances were a testament to teamwork and dedication. Thank you to all the personnel coaches, Sandra Stevenson our National Coach and Julianne Ryan our physio for all the support and hard work!“

Gymnastics Ireland CEO, Ciaran Gallagher added: ”Great job by the girls today who apart from an unlucky bars rotation were extremely solid as a team demonstrating quality high-level gymnastics on every piece. Huge progress from the girls who are really gelling together as a senior team! Congratulations to all the girls, our national coaches Sandra and Colm plus our head of performance services Julianne!”

Results: Emma Slevin– AA: 47.998

* Beam: 12.766

* Floor: 12.233

* Vault: 13.233

* Bars: 9.766

Team Ireland, from left, Lily Russell, Blathnaid Higgins, Emma Slevin and Halle Hilton before competing on day one of the 2024 Women’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships at Fiera di Rimini in Rimini, Italy. Photo by Filippo Tomasi/Sportsfile