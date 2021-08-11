Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 11 Aug
Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Crestwood, (Div 4 Rel Play Off), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Carna Cashel GAA 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Dunmore, (Div 4 Rel Play Off), Dunmore MacHales V St Gabriel’s 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 19:00, Ref: James Hoade
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Killererin 19:45, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Sweeney Oil U17 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U17 B West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group A, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Thu 12 Aug
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Menlo Emmetts V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Division 5 League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 6), Caherlistrane V Glenamaddy 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 14 C1 Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Turloughmore 19:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 14 C1 Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 19:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 14 A Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 14 A Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 14 A Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 14 A Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 14 A1 Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14 A1 Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 14 A1 Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Under 14 A1 Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 14 B Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14 B Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Under 14 B Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Under 14 B Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 14 B1 Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 14 B1 Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 14 B1 Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 3), St Thomas V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 14 B1 Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14 C Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 14 C Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 14 C Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 14 C Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
Fri 13 Aug
U12 Roinn 2A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 5), Gort V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U16 B Hurling Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U-15 Division 2 Finals, Venue: Corofin, (Championship Final), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-15 Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Div 3 Shield Final), Northern Gaels V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Milltown V Glinsk 19:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: James Hoade
Sweeney Oil U17 C North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Sat 14 Aug
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Div 4 Semi Final), Glenamaddy V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Corofin, (Div 4 Semi Final), Corofin V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ardrahan 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Portumna 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Gort 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Carnmore 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Kiltormer 18:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 4), Oileáin Arann V Carna Cashel GAA 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), St. Patricks V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 18:30, Ref: John Fahy
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 6), Killererin V Glinsk 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V An Spideál 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Under 14 B1 Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Ballinderreen 16:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Sun 15 Aug
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Relegation Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 16 B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Barna 10:00, Ref: John Brennan
U-12 Football Group 10, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 10:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 10:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U-12 Football Group 11, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Caherlistrane 10:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: John Donovan
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U-12 Football Group 9, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Corofin 10:00, Ref: Paul Keane
U-15 Division 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Div 3 Championship Final), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 13:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Tommy Larkins 12:00, Ref: James Lundon
Group 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 5), Corofin V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Group 1, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Group 1, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Group 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Group 3, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V St. James 11:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 11:00, Ref: John O Niadh
Group 5, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Group 5, Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Group 6, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Group 6, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Group 6, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
Group 7, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V An Spideál 11:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Group 7, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Micheal O Briain
Group 7, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 5), Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Group 8, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Vincent McManus
Group 8, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
Group 8, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Carnmore 12:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 5 League – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 5 League – West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 4), Renvyle V St. James 12:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 6), Oranmore-Maree V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 17:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 5), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 12:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U17 A West Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spideál V St. James 12:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 12:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U17 C West Championship, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 12:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Mon 16 Aug
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tuam 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Sylane, (Play-Off), Sylane V Turloughmore 19:15, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Gort 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Wed 18 Aug
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Sylane 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Tuam, (Round 2), Tuam V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Bon Secours Football League Play-Offs, Venue: Clonberne, (Div 3 Rel Play Off), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Minor A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Carnmore V Gort 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton