9 May 2024

Hurling Chat with Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Niall Canavan

On Hurling Chat this week (9th May 2024), Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh look long and hard at Galway’s loss to Wexford.

What went wrong for Galway?

After being in a reasonable position at half time, what happened in the second half?

Can Galway now get back on track?

What will the team be for what is now an even more difficult trip to Corrigan Park?

The lads also chatted about the good work by the Galway minors to make it 2 wins in a row while they look forward to the U20s Leinster Semi Final meeting with Dublin.

