Galway Bay FM

16 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway vs Antrim (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell)

Share story:
Galway vs Antrim (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell)

After the disappointment of losing to Wexford two years ago, Galway’s senior hurlers are back in Leinster senior championship action on Saturday (18th May 2024) when they travel to Antrim in Round 4.

With just three points in three games, Henry Shefflin’s charges need to get back to winning ways to keep their provincial championship aspirations intact.

The Tribesmen beat Antrim 2-35 to 1-13 in the league but they will be wary of the Saffrons victory over Wexford in Round 2.

Leading up to the game, three-time All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell looked haed to the game with Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Connacht Rugby can confirm the players who will depart the club at the end of the season. Tiernan O’Halloran will retire at the end of the season afte...

Galway vs Derry (All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preview with Johnny McBride)

Galway commence their assault on national honours this Saturday (18th May 2024) when they host Derry in the opening round of the group stages in the All-I...

Defeat for Galway in Leinster Semi-Final - Report and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Hurlers crashed out of the Leinster Championship on Wednesday evening at the hands of Dublin in O’Moore Park Portlaoise. Four goa...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 15 May U13 Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 18:45, Ref: Darragh Kelly U13 Group C, Venue: Ballyloug...