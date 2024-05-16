Galway vs Antrim (Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell)

After the disappointment of losing to Wexford two years ago, Galway’s senior hurlers are back in Leinster senior championship action on Saturday (18th May 2024) when they travel to Antrim in Round 4.

With just three points in three games, Henry Shefflin’s charges need to get back to winning ways to keep their provincial championship aspirations intact.

The Tribesmen beat Antrim 2-35 to 1-13 in the league but they will be wary of the Saffrons victory over Wexford in Round 2.

Leading up to the game, three-time All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell looked haed to the game with Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.