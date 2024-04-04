Galway Crowned All-Ireland Darts Shield Champions 2024

Share story:

At the recent lrish National Darts Organisation’s Youths lnter-counties held in The Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe Co. Galway in early March this year, Galway entered three teams for the first time ever.

After been placed in the round Robin group of death losing first three games Galway 1 ended with a win, (3-2 Donegal 1, 4-1 Carlow 1, Limerick 1 3-2), beating Cork 3 4-1 Galway 1 entered the All-Ireland Shield of 21 teams.

Beating Kildare 2 3-0, Mayo 2 3-1, Limerick 1 3-2, Roscommon 1 3-2 and Cork 2 3-2 in the final with Ryan Murphy (Clonbur) securing victory on double3 to win 2-0 in the decider it was fantastic going. Two lads are in Leaving Cert with our youngest player in 6th class Castleblakeney’s Max Raftery won pulled it back to 2-2 all in the final and got winning game 3-2 vs Roscommon the team and youth + experience.

Jamie Delaney of Galway City was instrumental in playing all games throughout the day and our captain Ryan Dowling (Galway City) gave great encouraging words before each game. Frank Fleming of Clonberne was brilliant in selecting the team where changes were made in each match showed the strength & depth of the team. All managed by well-known darts personality and promoter/player DANGER, Tuam’s very own Stiofán de Lundres Ó Dálaigh. This is Galway’s Youths’ first ever Youth team title. The only player win Youth Singles still stands with Conor Lowry of Lavally.

Galway had 3 teams entered who got made L16 of Shield under management Maureen Tiernan, Ben Byrne Galway 2 & Dimitriy Zhukov Galway 3 and captains Shane Mannion, Lee Watts vice-captain Galway 2, Brúin Fahy captain and Diana Zhukova vice-captain Galway 3. Galway Youth Darts is in a healthy place. The Championships took place on 8-10th March at the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe.

This comes on the back of the success of the lrish National Ladies Team which won the World Darts Federation World Cup last September in Denmark where player Caroline Breen and manager Kevin Devaney hail from just outside Tuam in Lavally.

Galway County Darts is in a good place after a long lull period.