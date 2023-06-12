Draws Made For Galway Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship

The draws have been made for the 2023 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships.

They took place in McCarthy’s in Kilbeacanty and were attended by members of the Galway County Board and by sponsors Brooks who also confirmed their continued sponsorship for the Championships.

The Draws are as follows…

Intermediate

Group A

Turlougmore

Carnmore

Sylane

Annaghdown

Round One – Turloughmore v Carnmore, Sylane v Annaghdown

Group B

Kiltormer

Rahoon/Newcastle

Clarinbridge

Kilbeacanty

Round One – Kiltormer v Rahoon/Newcastle, Clarinbridge v Kilbeacanty

Group C

Craughwell

Meelick/Eyrecourt

Ballygar

Abbeyknockmoy

Round One – Craughwell v Meelick/Eyrecourt, Ballygar v Abbeyknockmoy

Group D

Kinvara

Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry

An Spideál

Ballindereen

Round One – Kinvara v Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry, An Spideál v Ballindereen

Opening Round of Games to be played weekend 6th/7th of August

Senior B

Group A

Mullagh

Liam Mellows

Athenry

Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Round One – Mullagh v Liam Mellows, Athenry v Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Group B

Killimor

Beagh

Padraig Pearses

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Round One – Killimor v Beagh, Padraig Pearses v Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Round One is to be played the weekend of the 6th and 7th of August

Senior A

Group A

Tommie Larkins

Killimordaly

Clarinbridge

Oranmore/Maree

Round One – Tommie Larkins v Killimordaly, Clarinbridge v Oranmore/Maree

Group B

Portumna

Turloughmore

Gort

St Thomas

Round One – Portumna v Turloughmore, Gort v St Thomas

Group C

Maigh Cuilinn

Loughrea

Cappataggle

Kilconieron

Round One – Maigh Cuilinn v Loughrea, Cappataggle v Kilconieron

Group D

Castlegar

Ardrahan

Craughwell

Sarsfields

Round One – Castlegar v Ardrahan, Craughwell v Sarsfields

Round One is to be played the weekend of the 6th and 7th of August