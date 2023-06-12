Draws Made For Galway Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship

The draws have been made for the 2023 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships.
They took place in McCarthy’s in Kilbeacanty and were attended by members of the Galway County Board and by sponsors Brooks who also confirmed their continued sponsorship for the Championships.
The Draws are as follows…
Intermediate
Group A
Turlougmore
Carnmore
Annaghdown
Round One – Turloughmore v Carnmore, Sylane v Annaghdown
Group B
Kiltormer
Rahoon/Newcastle
Clarinbridge
Kilbeacanty
Round One – Kiltormer v Rahoon/Newcastle, Clarinbridge v Kilbeacanty
Group C
Craughwell
Meelick/Eyrecourt
Ballygar
Abbeyknockmoy
Round One – Craughwell v Meelick/Eyrecourt, Ballygar v Abbeyknockmoy
Group D
Kinvara
Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry
An Spideál
Ballindereen
Round One – Kinvara v Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry, An Spideál v Ballindereen
Opening Round of Games to be played weekend 6th/7th of August
Senior B
Group A
Mullagh
Liam Mellows
Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Round One – Mullagh v Liam Mellows, Athenry v Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Group B
Killimor
Beagh
Padraig Pearses
Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Round One – Killimor v Beagh, Padraig Pearses v Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Round One is to be played the weekend of the 6th and 7th of August
Senior A
Group A
Tommie Larkins
Killimordaly
Oranmore/Maree
Round One – Tommie Larkins v Killimordaly, Clarinbridge v Oranmore/Maree
Group B
Portumna
Turloughmore
Gort
St Thomas
Round One – Portumna v Turloughmore, Gort v St Thomas
Group C
Maigh Cuilinn
Loughrea
Cappataggle
Kilconieron
Round One – Maigh Cuilinn v Loughrea, Cappataggle v Kilconieron
Group D
Castlegar
Ardrahan
Craughwell
Sarsfields
Round One – Castlegar v Ardrahan, Craughwell v Sarsfields
Round One is to be played the weekend of the 6th and 7th of August