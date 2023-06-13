CYCLING: Conor O’Dea in Tuam on Tuesday During Malin to Mizen Head Trek for Down Syndrome

Former Galway and Tuam Stars footballer Conor O’Dea and his cycling team will be at the Ari Ri Hotel in Tuam today (Tuesday, 13th June) around 5pm, on their way to Mizen Head in Cork.

Conor, who suffered spinal cord injuries in 2018, is doing the Malin to Mizen Head 640km journey this week for Down Syndrome Limerick, after starting yesterday (Monday), and aims to be at Mizen Head by Friday.

He was joined on his trike by several of his siblings, cousins, future son-in-law, extended family members, and many friends when they left Donegal on Monday.

Conor, who lives in Limerick, suffered spinal cord injuries while training for an ultra-marathon in 2018.

He got his trike in July 2022, led out the Tuam Lions Club’s annual charity cycle from the starting line last September, and is now preparing to travel from the highest point of the country to its lowest point on the trike.

To support, you can find more details HERE.

Among those joining him during the trip is former Tyrone footballer Peter Canavan.