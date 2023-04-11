OVER THE LINE: The Panel (Monday, 10th April 2023)

This week’s guests on ‘The Panel’ were Gerry Murphy, Adrian O’Neill, Derek Rogers and George McDonagh.

Among the topics discussed were:

Mixed fortunes for Galway hurlers in minor and under-20 Leinster championships;

Heroic wins for New York and Roscommon in the Connacht senior football championship;

Galway United make it eight from eight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division;

A reflection on the basketball year, a look at the weekend’s Premier League action;

All this and more.

‘Over The Line,’ sponsored by OxyGeneration, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.