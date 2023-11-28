Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Panel

Share story:
Over The Line – The Panel

Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh were joined by Mike Rafferty and William Davies to discuss the weekend’s sporting action.

Share story:

The Underdogs Preparing To Face Galway United Women On Saturday Night

This Saturday Night, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Champions Galway United Women will face The Underdogs at Eamon Deacy Park. The Underdogs, made by Adare ...

Alan Bane appointed Connacht Rugby Junior Head Coach

Alan Bane has been named as head coach of the Connacht Juniors for the forthcoming interprovincial series. The current Castlebar head coach and former Cor...

Over The Line - The Ja Fallon Interview

The Special Guest on Monday’s Over The Line was none other than the legendary Jarlath “Ja” Fallon. A two-time All-Ireland winner, Ja was...

Open Water Swimming Feature on Sunday Sport

The Sport of Open Water Swimming is one that is enjoyed by people all over the country with one club to the fore. Atlantic Masters is an enthusiastic grou...